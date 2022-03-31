Why we get each color of the Northern Lights

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wednesday night was spectacular for everyone who got to see the Aurora Borealis (or Northern Lights) through the clouds around the Inland Northwest. This particular solar storm had some variety with shades of red, green, and even a little yellow and purple thrown in there too!

The colors of the Northern Lights, red fading to green as you look down toward the horizon, are caused by the high-energy solar particles hitting certain types of molecules in our atmosphere. Now we’re not talking about the atmosphere as we know it with clouds and rain and jet planes. Instead, we’re talking about the most outer layers of the atmosphere, a place that’s technically outer space, but is also within a protective shield of the earth’s magnetic field and whisps of atmospheric molecules like Oxygen and Nitrogen.

It’s this Oxygen and Nitrogen that creates the colors of the aurora when they’re energized by the solar storms. Above 200 miles off the ground all that’s around is a little bit of oxygen, which will glow red. Further down into the atmosphere there’s more nitrogen with that oxygen which can create blue, yellow, and for the most part green. Really strong auroras can get closer than 60 miles to the earth’s surface and will create a crimson or magenta glow as they meet denser, more nitrogen rich layers of the atmosphere.

