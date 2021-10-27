‘Why the wrestling coach?’: North Idaho College selects interim president

by Rania Kaur

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho –There could be a new interim president at North Idaho College and he’s a familiar face to some.

On Oct. 25, the North Idaho College’s Board of Trustees voted 3 to 2 to select Mike Sebaaly to lead the school temporarily. It’s one more move in the contentious relationship between members of the board.

Sebaaly is the wrestling coach and an instructor at the school. He also has a Ph.D.

Previously, he was the head wrestling coach at Northwest Kansas Technical College. but hasn’t held an administrative role in the past.

“Why the sports coach? Yeah, he’s educated sure, but why the wrestling coach? There’s no justifiable reason or explained, anything, of what’s been going on to anybody,” said student Sarina Ghirarduzzi.

The previous president, Rick MacLennan, was voted out of his position by the board of trustees in late September. He has held that role for five years. A month before he was terminated he had instated a mask mandate on-campus. However, that only lasted four days before the board of trustees rescinded it.

PREVIOUS: North Idaho College board votes to fire President Rick MacLennan

“The fact that a president that was doing good for the was fired without justifiable cause, without any sort of reason is so wrong, just because of masks,” Ghirarduzzi said.

Jocelyn Scheffer, a freshman athlete, was more supportive of the idea.

“At first, I was really shocked, like the whole team, but overall, I’m not too mad about it. I don’t know him too well but he’s a really good guy overall,” Sheffer said.

On Wednesday night the Board of Trustees during their meeting will finalize the decision. The meeting is open to the public.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.