Why it will be hard to see tonight’s lunar eclipse

SPOKANE, Wash.– A partial lunar eclipse happens tonight and will be visible on Thursday night across North America. At three hours, 23 minutes, and 23 seconds long, it will be the longest partial lunar eclipse since the year 1440 according to NASA.

A partial eclipse is when the earth passes almost directly between the sun and the earth. This time 99.1 percent of the moon will be eclipsed. As the moon passes into the shadow, it will turn a dark red. That’s why lunar eclipses are nicknamed blood moons. Since the November full moon is nicknamed the Beaver Moon, You might see people calling this the Beaver Blood Moon; and you thought Halloween was over! The eclipse peaks at around 1 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Unfortunately for the Inland Northwest, tonight’s weather means you’re not going to see the eclipse with the naked eye. It’s going to be cloudy all night with a mix of rain and snow. It’s highly unlikely there will be enough gaps in the cloud cover to see it in our area. The good news is that you can watch a live stream of the eclipse right here.

ECLIPSE LIVE STREAM

If you’re disappointed, there’s more good news. A total lunar eclipse will happen on November 8th, 2022, and will be visible here in the Inland Northwest. Let’s hope the weather next year is a little bit better.

READ: Here’s what you need to know about snow season in Spokane

READ: The climate crisis and agriculture: How our local farmers are being impacted