Why fireworks are illegal in Spokane, how to report the use of them

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Fireworks illegal in Spokane region

SPOKANE, Wash. — The year 2020 marks the 28th year of the consumer fireworks ban in our community.

All individual consumer fireworks — including sparklers –are illegal in the City of Spokane, Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake, Millwood, Cheney, and unincorporated areas of Spokane County.

This ban was put in effect to protect the community and first responders.

In addition to fires, loss of property and injuries, fireworks negatively impact neighbors, pets, and people living with PTSD.

In the 10 years prior to the fireworks ban, the Spokane Fire Department responded to an average of 104 fireworks-caused fires each year (between June 28-July 6).

Since the ban has been in place, the average number of fireworks-caused fires annually has dropped from 104 to less than 5. Fireworks caused injuries have had a similar decrease: from an average of 29 to less than 5.

Fireworks are a Class 1 Civil Infraction and penalties begin at $536.

Violators may also be charged with reckless burning and fined for the cost of Fire Department response

If you see something, SFD says to say something. Call Crime Check (509) 456 – 2233 to report fireworks use.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.