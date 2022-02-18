Why did Gov. Inslee pick March 21 to lift the state’s indoor mask mandate?

SPOKANE, Wash.– The countdown is on for the end of Washington’s indoor mask mandate.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Thursday that the indoor mask mandate would be lifted on Monday, March 21.

While it may seem like it’s a random date, there is a lot of data and science behind the decision. It’s not solely based on COVID-19 case rates, it’s more about hospitalizations.

Specifically, March 21 is when data predicts when hospitals will be able to operate normally.

A graph shown during the press conference shows right now, there are just over 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations for every 100,000. If the state continues with the downward trend it is on, then there will be fewer than five COVID-19 hospitalizations for every 100,000 by March 21.

The lifting of the mandate applies to most indoor spaces, including K-12 schools and childcare facilities. Masks will still be required in healthcare settings like hospitals, outpatient and dental services, as well as long-term care settings and correctional facilities.

Washington’s mask mandate was first implemented in June 2020. It was lifted in May 2021 for fully vaccinated people but was re-implemented in August 2021.

Washington will also lift its vaccine verification for large events starting March 1. Businesses and local governments can still choose to require vaccination or face mask requirements for workers or customers. School districts can do the same with students and teachers.

