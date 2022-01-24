Why are sunsets so vivid in the winter?

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter days can be dreary in the Inland Northwest, but it seems like we’ve seen some pretty stellar sunsets lately.

4 News Now viewer Marilyn reached out to ask why that might be? And the answer is a bit complicated.

Meteorologist Matt Gray says some of it has to do with it being winter, but it also has to do with our psychology. He breaks it down in this video.

