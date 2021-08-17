Who’s advancing to the general election? Spokane City Council race comes down to 4 votes

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A margin of four votes was the deciding factor in who will advance to the general election in one of Spokane’s City Council races.

Naghmana Sherazi leads Luc Jasmin III by only four votes in the District 1 race.

Sherazi and Jasmin III have been neck-and-neck since Election Night. Spokane County certified the results on Tuesday with Sherazi at 1,889 and Jasmin III at 1,885.

Jonathan Bingle secured his spot in the November general election by leading with 3,299 total votes.

With such a tight race, a recount is on the way.

Jasmin III issued the following statement to 4 News Now about the results:

“This has been an amazing experience talking to and learning from the people of District One. We trust the process and are waiting for votes to be recounted. Until then, I want to thank my friends, family, and team who supported me with their time and energy. I also want to acknowledge the great campaign Naghmana ran and let Spokane know that I love them and will continue working for the community.”

District 3:

Zack Zappone and Mike Lish were the two candidates in District 3 with the most votes. They will both advance to the November general election.

Zappone led with 42.2 percent of the vote, while Lish held 30.8 percent.

