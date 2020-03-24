Who should get tested for COVID-19?

Zach Walls by Zach Walls, Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Health officials recommend most people do not visit drive-thru coronavirus testing locations if they are not showing symptoms.

The tests are in a very high demand, and those displaying symptoms or who had contact with individuals who tested positive need to get tested.

Only one-third of the people showing up at the drive-thru testing center at the Spokane County Fairgrounds are being tested.

Additionally, the protective gear worn by doctors and nurses remains in high demand.

Testing priority is being given to high-risk patients like people over age 60, people with an underlying health condition, and healthcare workers and first responders who have treated people that may have had the virus.

