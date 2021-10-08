Who is Spokane’s new civil rights officer Jerrell Haynes?

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has a new civil rights officer.

It’s Jerrell Haynes. Right now, he’s the Spokane Public School board president, but his term ends in November.

The City of Spokane started looking for an officer in April 2021. The conversation around having somebody in that position up in a February city council meeting following the attack on the Temple Beth Shalom in Spokane.

At that time, President Breann Beggs said the position was funded in the 2021 budget but had not been created. The officer will help with outreach, education and also take complaints about hate crimes. Complaints would then be turned over to the city attorney’s office.

In September, Haynes was hired to be the civil rights officer. During Thursday night’s Human Rights Commission meeting, he was introduced and shared some of his goals.

“My ultimate expectation is to advance civil rights work and equity work throughout all of Spokane County,” he said during the meeting. “Being able to respond to community members that have complaints as fast as humanly possible is important.”

Haynes said he has already reached out to other civil rights officers around the country.

“One thing that I noticed that is missing from a lot of civil rights offices around the country is preventative measures,” he explained. “An education campaign is going to be major.”

Haynes wants to start having community forums with organizations and community members. He said he is willing to go to different neighborhood council meetings and even going door-to-door to explain what his position is exactly.

“I would want to partner with the Title 6 officer at the City, Sally, and making sure that we’re increasing our capabilities for language access because I know that as we have a huge refugee population and more and more refugees are coming to our city,” Haynes explained.

The City of Spokane does not have an Office of Civil Rights as Haynes is considered a civil rights officer. He wants to have an Office of Civil Rights up and running within three years.

