Which school workers are impacted by Inslee’s vaccine requirement?
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced the people working in Washington schools are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
So, who does that affect?
K-12 Schools
Which school workers are affected?
All people working in K-12 schools are required to be fully vaccinated by October 18.
That includes:
- Educators
- School staff
- Coaches
- Bus drivers
- School volunteers
- Any other person working in school facilities
What about private and charter schools?
This requirement impacts public, private and charter schools, but does not impact tribal schools.
What about students?
There is no statewide vaccine requirement for students.
Can school workers opt out?
There will be no option for employees to pick frequent COVID testing over getting a vaccine. There will be limited exceptions, including legitimate medical reasons and sincerely held religious beliefs.
What happens if school workers do not get vaccinated?
People who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine will be subject to dismissal.
Childcare and early learning providers
The governor’s vaccine requirement also impacts most childcare and early learning providers who serve children from multiple households.
Education staff, faculty and contractors are required to be fully vaccinated by October 18.
Which early learning providers are affected?
- Licensed, certified and contracted early learning and childcare programs
- License-exempt early learning, childcare and youth-development programs
- Contractors (coaches, volunteers, trainers, etc.)
Providers delivering family, friends and neighbor care are not impacted by the mandate.
Higher education
People working in Washington’s higher education institutions will also be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Education staff, faculty and contractors will be required to be fully vaccinated by October 18.
Masks in schools
Masks will be required for anyone working in a K-12 schools this fall. That means educators, staff, visitors and students.
Schools that do not abide by the mask requirement could lose state funding.
The governor’s office has not issued a mask requirement for higher education institutions, though several universities are taking that step on their own.
