Who does Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine requirement impact?
OLYMPIA, Wash. — To some people, it might sound pretty straightforward who will need to get vaccinated and who doesn’t under Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s new order. It includes state workers and people working in both private health care and long-term care facilities.
However, there are questions about who exactly falls into those categories.
Inslee said it applies to executive cabinet agencies, so we put together a list of what those are.
Which state workers are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
- Washington State Patrol
- Military Department
- Health Care Authority
- Department of Health
- Department of Labor and Industries
- Department of Revenue
- Office of Finacial Management
- Department of Financial Institutions
- Department of Ecology
- Department of Corrections
- Department of Commerce
- Department of Children, Youth and Families
- Department of Agriculture
- Employment Security Department
- Department of Social and Health Services
- Department of Retirement Systems
- Puget Sound Partnerships
- Department of Licensing
- Department of Veterans Affairs
- Washington Technology Solutions
- Department of Transportation
- Utilities and Transportation Commission
- Student Achievement Council
Here’s who is not required to get a COVID-19 vaccine under Gov. Inslee’s new order:
- Local governments
- Higher education
- K-12 schools
- The state’s legislative branch
- Other statewide elected officials and organizations in the private sector
Inslee said employees who refuse to get vaccinated could face getting fired for “failing to meet legal job qualifications.”
The governor’s order comes as the nation sees a spike in COVID-19 cases because of the delta variant. Health leaders said a majority of the state’s cases and hospitalizations are in unvaccinated people.
