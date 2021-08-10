Who does Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine requirement impact?

OLYMPIA, Wash. — To some people, it might sound pretty straightforward who will need to get vaccinated and who doesn’t under Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s new order. It includes state workers and people working in both private health care and long-term care facilities.

However, there are questions about who exactly falls into those categories.

Inslee said it applies to executive cabinet agencies, so we put together a list of what those are.

Which state workers are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Washington State Patrol

Military Department

Health Care Authority

Department of Health

Department of Labor and Industries

Department of Revenue

Office of Finacial Management

Department of Financial Institutions

Department of Ecology

Department of Corrections

Department of Commerce

Department of Children, Youth and Families

Department of Agriculture

Employment Security Department

Department of Social and Health Services

Department of Retirement Systems

Puget Sound Partnerships

Department of Licensing

Department of Veterans Affairs

Washington Technology Solutions

Department of Transportation

Utilities and Transportation Commission

Student Achievement Council

Here’s who is not required to get a COVID-19 vaccine under Gov. Inslee’s new order:

Local governments

Higher education

K-12 schools

The state’s legislative branch

Other statewide elected officials and organizations in the private sector

Inslee said employees who refuse to get vaccinated could face getting fired for “failing to meet legal job qualifications.”

The governor’s order comes as the nation sees a spike in COVID-19 cases because of the delta variant. Health leaders said a majority of the state’s cases and hospitalizations are in unvaccinated people.

You can read more from the governor here.

