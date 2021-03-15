Whitworth University to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in May

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University will hold in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 in May.

For students finishing out their college careers during the pandemic, there was little hope of capping it off with an official commencement. As early as April 2020, most Washington universities called off their ceremonies due to COVID-19 concerns.

Now, Whitworth grads and 2020 alumni will get their ceremony in late May.

The university has scheduled three in-person commencement ceremonies at the Pine Bowl:

May 22 at 10 a.m.—Class of 2021 graduate ceremony

May 23 at 11 a.m.—Class of 2021 undergraduate ceremony

May 23 at 5 p.m.—Class of 2020 graduate and undergraduate combined ceremony

Whitworth will limit attendance at the event to maintain social distancing. Grads will get a limited number of tickets, likely two according to the university, to give to their chosen guests, while other family members can watch a livestream of the event from home.

Face masks and physical distancing will be enforced, and if public health expectations change before May 22, Whitworth says they are prepared to further limit the size of the event or its format.

The university says these plans have been approved by the Spokane Regional Health District.

For more information, visit the Whitworth University website.

