Whitworth University students spearhead projects for annual fundraiser

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students at Whitworth University have put together projects to benefit their campus and the community. It’s part of an annual fundraising campaign called “One Pine Day.”

For 1,890 minutes, in honor of the year the university was founded, a campaign is launched to promote the projects. Some of those include scholarships, a new volleyball net and much more.

“There are so many needs on campus and it’s hard to fulfill those needs,” said Phil Labrie, Assistant Director of the Military and Veterans Outreach. “We look for support for people that can come behind our students and support them with these projects.”

Labrie’s project has partnered with the Inland Northwest Honor Flight. He’s working to send students to Washington, DC with WWII and Korean War veterans as many can’t travel on their own.

The campaign will last until Thursday at 1 p.m., though you can donate until June 30.

