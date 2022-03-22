Whitworth University resource center builds community for military connected students

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash — An important house at Whitworth University is receiving some upgrades from Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team.

The Military and Veterans Resource Center opened in November and provides a variety of resources to veterans and ROTC cadet students.

“It’s been like the perfect place for me and other cadets and military personnel in general can all just come and do homework because we have five or six different work stations, conference room, so it’s just become my go-to place to come get work done,” ROTC cadet Ethan Schulte said.

Schulte is a finance major and will be graduating in the spring. He’s joining the Army post-graduation.

“I come from a family that doesn’t have much military affiliation, so it’s just cool to be able to come and talk to people that do have that background since that’s what I’m going into post-grad, so it’s a super great resource and a bunch of great people to meet in here as well,” Schulte said.

The university says about 75 veterans and 15 cadets are enrolled in classes.

Some of the resources include computer labs, game areas, and R&R room for any veterans that might be struggling with PTSD or just needing a quiet place to breath.

However, the center is an older house, and not necessarily ADA accessible, which is why the Extreme Team is in the process of adding a ramp.

“One of my goals is to make it ADA accessible. If we do have a vet that does need wheelchair access, this ramp that they’re putting in right now is going to help do that,” said Phil Labrie, Whitworth’s military and veterans outreach assistant director.

Labrie says adding the ramp is just the first step for more improvements. The goal is to make the resource center completely ADA accessible.

Whitworth was recently ranked in the top ten universities for veterans, and it wants to live up to the expectation.

“I don’t think any vet cares. It doesn’t really mean a lot but if we can actually walk the walk, and not just talk the talk and that’s what they hired me to do is to take care of our military connected students and this is just a great way to do it,” Labrie said.

