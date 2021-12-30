Whitworth University moves most classes online for first week of Jan. term

SPOKANE, Wash.– Students who were about to start classes at Whitworth University’s January term will be logging on instead of going in person.

The school sent out an email saying most on-campus classes would be held online from Jan. 3-9 because of COVID-19. Eleven classes that include labs and activities will be in person. All regular campus services will be open as usual including residence halls, dining services and computer labs.

Whitworth said the change was made to continue keeping the health and safety of students and employees its highest priority.

Students who can stay home and attend classes remotely are encouraged to do so until Jan. 10.

Whitworth said students who are vaccine-exempt will be required to take a COVID-19 test upon their return to campus on the testing date closest to their arrival. Testing will be held Jan. 3-5 and Jan. 10-12. The school also encouraged all students who are vaccinated to get the booster if they haven’t already.

More information on Whitworth University’s COVID-19 response can be found on its website.

COVID-19 cases has been on the rise nationwide. The latest from the CDC indicates omicron is spreading more easily than other strains, but epidemiologists do not have enough information yet to say if it’s as dangerous as other strains or more likely to make vaccinated people sick.

