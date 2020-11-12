Whitworth University honors Veterans Day

SPOKANE, Wash. — As Veterans Day ceremonies took place all across the country, here in Spokane on the campus of Whitworth University, a smaller crowd than usual gathered.

Many braved the cold to pay their respects to those who served in the armed forces, while a socially distanced group gathered around the Veterans Memorial for the ceremony. It seemed different than years before; far fewer people, and the age of veterans there were much younger — an indication that COVID-19 is keeping many of our older, more vulnerable vets from attending.

“I think for older veterans, I was down at the VA earlier, too, just the importance of making sure we’re keeping them safe, but also that we are meeting their needs,” said Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Veterans Day started after the fighting stopped during World War I, on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. While ceremonies like the one at Whitworth are done across the nation every year on November 11, the emotion of sharing stories of service doesn’t get any easier.

“They continue to bear the wounds of war, they continue to take their service with them whether their in active duty or have moved forward,” said Mark Baird, a former Army psychologist.

Baird is now a professor of psychology at Whitworth and was the key not speaker for Wednesday’s ceremony. He says he becomes emotional when he thinks about the constant sacrifice of veterans and their families, giving up their own freedom for the freedom of America.

“Having heard the stories of veterans as they have expressed their passion and what they’ve run into in living out that passion… it just honors me,” said Baird.

He understands that even when soldiers return home, the war is far from over. He hopes every veteran knows they are not alone.

“My brother runs the Spokane Vet Center and runs groups where they can look at each other and say, ‘Me too, I felt that way and there’s health when we are not alone in our pain,'” said Baird.

