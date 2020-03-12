Whitworth University community members being tested for COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Whitworth University Photo Credit: Whitworth University

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University says that four community members are being tested for COVID-19.

According to the university, the Spokane Regional Health District was notified, and the four people are currently in self-isolation while they are being tested.

Whitworth says they expect to see an increase in testing over the coming weeks, and are reminding people that there are still no confirmed cases of the virus in Spokane County.

You can find Whitworth’s latest updates on the coronavirus here.

