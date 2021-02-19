Whitworth University announces plans to fully return to in-person instruction this fall

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University announced its intentions on Friday to fully return to in-person instruction when classes resume in the fall.

Whitworth has operated on a hybrid learning model throughout the pandemic, with an emphasis on in-person learning.

In a release, the university said COVID-19 spread remained low in the campus community throughout the fall semester, averaging a 0.43 positivity rate each week.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Whitworth has employed effective safety protocols to identify, track and mitigate the virus on campus and among our off-campus students,” it reads in the release.

As it stands, Whitworth hopes to return to normal operations for the 2021 Fall Term. That includes unrestricted occupancy in residence halls and the resumption of all extra-curricular activities. You can learn more here.

Earlier this week, Gonzaga University also announced its hopes to return to a fully in-person model in the fall.

READ: Gonzaga hopes to fully return to in-person instruction this fall

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.