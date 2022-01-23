Whitworth sports rocking the D3 Northwest Conference

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Whitworth Pirates are rolling through Division III competition, and it does not look like they are letting up any time soon.

Many of the private university’s sports programs rank first in the Northwest Conference, with some even getting recognized on a national scale.

The Pirates Men’s basketball team currently sits with an impressive overall record of 15-2. Currently ranked 18th nationally on D3Hoops.com, the team could break the top ten very soon if they keep their 6-game winning streak going.

The school also takes great pride in its swim team. Both their men and women teams are dominating in many of their events, with swimmers breaking their previous times almost every time they step in the pool. Their most recent meets got canceled due to safety concerns, but they can look forward to some fierce competition in the Northwest Conference championships on Feb. 10.

Their volleyball program also went off last year, only suffering two losses in the regular season. They are looking to bounce back in a big way, with the offseason bringing hopes of an undefeated squad this fall.

While Gonzaga gets most of Spokane’s NCAA spotlight, Whitworth is there right with the Zags; dominating in their respective conference.

READ: Shining Star: Christensen is a quiet leader at Post Falls

READ: Gonzaga men’s basketball games vs. San Diego, Pepperdine rescheduled