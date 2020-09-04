Whitworth reschedules commencement for class of 2020 to May 2021
SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University has postponed its commencement for the class of 2020 until 2021.
Commencement did not take place as usual this year due to COVID-19 and the university had hoped to hold it in October.
Instead, the class of 2020 and 2021 will celebrate together during the weekend of May 21-23.
