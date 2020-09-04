Whitworth reschedules commencement for class of 2020 to May 2021

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University has postponed its commencement for the class of 2020 until 2021.

Commencement did not take place as usual this year due to COVID-19 and the university had hoped to hold it in October.

Whitworth announced today that Commencement for the Class of 2020 has been rescheduled from Oct. 11, 2020 to May 23, 2021. See the details here: https://t.co/HufX7p5NCI — Whitworth University (@whitworth) September 4, 2020

Instead, the class of 2020 and 2021 will celebrate together during the weekend of May 21-23.

More information can be found here.

