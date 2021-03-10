Whitworth President leaving at end of the school year for new role in Alabama

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University President Beck A. Taylor has announced he will be taking a new role as President of Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.

Beck has been in his current role since 2010 and will resign from his position on May 31. He previously served as dean of Samford’s Brock School of Business from 2005-2010 before serving as Whitworth’s 18th president.

“President Taylor has led Whitworth during a dynamic period of growth and challenge,” said Board of Trustees Chair Brian Kirkpatrick. “Not only has he advocated for Whitworth’s distinctive mission to provide a Christian-centered education of mind and heart, but he has personified those distinctives in his example to others. The university has seen impressive growth in academic areas, including new graduate and doctoral programs, as well as expansions of campus capital projects. We are grateful for Beck and Julie’s service over the past 11 years.”

“The honor of being considered for the Samford presidency can only compare with the honor and privilege Julie and I share of being members of the Whitworth family,” Taylor said. “We love Whitworth and its mission. We love all of you. This place has shaped us profoundly, and Julie and I are better people because of the spiritual and professional growth we’ve experienced here. It has been the joy of a lifetime to serve you. I hope that in some small measure, I’ve been able to sustain and strengthen Whitworth’s Christ-centered, mind-and-heart mission. If so, it has been a grace of God.”

Kirkpatrick said the board intends to name an interim president soon and will take up the presidential search and transition during its April board meeting.

