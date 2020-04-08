Whitworth postpones commencement until October

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University has postponed commencement until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university will still confer degrees this May to all undergraduate, graduate and continuing studies student who are eligible to graduate.

Commencement ceremonies will now coincide with the university’s Homecoming Weekend from Oct. 9-11.

“The significance of commencement is the celebration of the culmination of hard work, hours spent dedicated to the vocations you are being called to, and the capstone, for many families, of the value and importance of a rigorous and faith-filled education,” said President Beck A. Taylor. “On behalf of everyone at Whitworth, we are thrilled to celebrate your extraordinary achievements at this extraordinary time. Your contributions to this world are needed now, more than ever, and we look forward to honoring you.

Whitworth is the latest university to postpone commencement. Similar decisions have been made at Gonzaga, Washington State and the University of Idaho.

