Whitworth opens resource center for campus military members, veterans

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Veterans and military members at Whitworth University have a new space to relax and heal.

The university recently renovated a 3,000-square-foot home into the Military and Veterans Resource Center (MAVRC).

It is located on the west end of campus and features a computer lab, group study space, kitchen, game room, as well as a relaxation space for those who may be dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injuries.

“We are thrilled to have taken this next step in the ways Whitworth serves our military and veteran students,” said Interim President Scott McQuilkin. “This space, where Phil Labrie, assistant director military & veterans outreach, also makes his office, communicates our commitment to provide these students the very best Whitworth has to offer.”

The center is open to the university’s military members, veterans and ROTC cadets. It will also serve as a place for outside veterans organizations to come and work with Whitworth students.

