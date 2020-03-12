Whitworth is starting spring break early, moving classes online

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University is starting spring break early and moving all classes online, due to COVID-19.

The university will use the time to figure out how to move forward the rest of the school year.

“Whitworth University’s highest priority is the health, welfare, and safety of its students and employees,” said President Taylor in a release from the university. “That priority is also weighed against other important elements, like academic quality, the learning experiences students receive from participating in many forms of extra-curricular activities, and the desire to see students stay on track in their academic studies.”

The university says that campus will remain open, but spring break will begin once classes end on Friday.

Spring break will end as originally scheduled on March 29. Whitworth says this will give them enough time to “implement alternative academic delivery plans,” continuing through April 17.

The release from Whitworth says that when classes begin again on March 30, all courses will be delivered remotely—and, in mid-April, they will assess whether they can return to in-person coursework.

