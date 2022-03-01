Whitworth headed back to the NCAA basketball tournament, will play Trinity in first round

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. – Whitworth University will play Trinity University (Texas) in the first round of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament on Friday at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, Texas.

The NCAA released the Division III men’s basketball bracket on Monday morning. The time of Friday’s game will be determined later on Monday or early Tuesday.

Whitworth is in the NCAA Division III tournament for the 15th time. The Pirates are 14-13 all-time in the DIII playoffs and headed to a first-second round pod in Texas for the fourth time in school history. The Bucs were last in Texas in 2020, defeating LeTourneau and Texas-Dallas in the first two rounds.

Whitworth is 22-4 after claiming a share of the Northwest Conference regular season title with Pacific Lutheran and Linfield, then winning the NWC Tournament to secure the league’s automatic bid.

Trinity (22-5), a member of the Southern Collegiate Athletics Conference, was runner-up to the University of St. Thomas during the regular season and in the conference tournament. However, St. Thomas is in its final year of transition to full DIII membership and ineligible to compete, so Trinity claimed the automatic bid from the SCAC.

Mary Hardin-Baylor (25-2), champions of the American Southwest Conference, will take on Chapman University (22-4) in the other first round game on Friday.

Watch WhitworthPirates.com for more details about this weekend’s games.

whitworth athletics