Whitworth community members test negative for COVID-19
SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University confirmed that four community members have tested negative for the coronavirus.
On March 11, the university said that four ‘community members’ were being tested for COVID-19.
Whitworth said they expected to see an increase in testing over the coming weeks, but on Monday, they confirmed that those first four members are clear of the virus.
You can find Whitworth’s latest updates on the coronavirus here.
