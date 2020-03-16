Whitworth community members test negative for COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Whitworth University Photo Credit: Whitworth University

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University confirmed that four community members have tested negative for the coronavirus.

On March 11, the university said that four ‘community members’ were being tested for COVID-19.

RELATED: Whitworth University community members being tested for COVID-19

Whitworth said they expected to see an increase in testing over the coming weeks, but on Monday, they confirmed that those first four members are clear of the virus.

UPDATE: We can confirm that the four Whitworth community members who were being tested for COVID-19 have all had their… Posted by Whitworth University on Monday, March 16, 2020

You can find Whitworth’s latest updates on the coronavirus here.

RELATED: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

READ: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.