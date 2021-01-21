Whitman County Vaccination Sites

Palouse Medical

825 SE Bishop Blvd Ste. 200

Pullman, WA 99163

admin@palousemedical.com

Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics: To schedule appointment call 509-397-5719

1200 W. Fairview

Colfax, WA 99111

Pullman Regional Hospital

835 SE Bishop Blvd

Pullman, WA 99163

covidvaccine@pullmanregional.org

Safeway #27-2639: Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine

430 SE Bishop Blvd

Pullman, WA 99163

