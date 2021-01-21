Whitman County Vaccination Sites
Palouse Medical
825 SE Bishop Blvd Ste. 200
Pullman, WA 99163
Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics: To schedule appointment call 509-397-5719
1200 W. Fairview
Colfax, WA 99111
Pullman Regional Hospital
835 SE Bishop Blvd
Pullman, WA 99163
covidvaccine@pullmanregional.org
Safeway #27-2639: Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine
430 SE Bishop Blvd
Pullman, WA 99163
