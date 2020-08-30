Whitman County reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

WHITMAN CO., Wash. — Whitman County reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, marking the highest single-day increase in cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county has been dealing with a significant rise in cases as Washington State University students return to Pullman.

The health department has reported a total of 485 cases across the county since the start of the pandemic in March. More than 55 percent of those cases have been diagnosed in the past week and the overwhelming majority have been in younger people.

Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said officers will no longer give warnings to those found violating current state and county mandates. People found gathering in large groups and/or without masks will be ticketed.

The tickets are punishable by a fine of up to $250.

