Whitman County reports first flu-related death of current season

by Erin Robinson

WHITMAN CO., Wash. – An adult in Whitman County has died from the flu.

This is the first flu-related death of the current flu season.

The person tested positive for influenza A and negative for COVID-19.

A release from the Whitman County Department of Public Health said flu cases and deaths were historically low during the 2020-21 flu season. Since November 2021, Whitman County Public Health has seen more influenza and other viral illness in comparison to the prior flu season.

The best way to protect yourself from the flu is to get an annual flu shot.

