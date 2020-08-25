Whitman County reports 49 new cases of COVID-19 overnight

WHITMAN CO., Wash. — Whitman County reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

Of those new cases, all but one were diagnosed in people under the age of 39. One man between the ages of 40-59 was also diagnosed.

Whitman County officials said all of the patients are stable and self-isolating, but reiterated that the recent spikes in cases highlight the need for people to maintain social distancing and continue wearing masks.

The Whitman County Health Department has reported more than 30 new cases each day since Friday, the majority of which are connected to Washington State University. The Pullman Police Department said it responded to a dozen parties over the weekend and issued warnings to those not following state mandates to reduce the spread of the virus.

In an interview with 4 News Now on Monday, Director Troy Henderson said there is growing concern that COVID-19 will spread to the community at large, which will then pose a large threat to long-term care facilities.

