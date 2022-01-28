Whitman County Public Health says hospitals are at or above capacity

COLFAX, Wash. — Whitman County Public Health said hospitals in the county are strained as it sees an unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases.

Health leaders said all Whitman County hospitals are at or above capacity. They reported how ICU beds are extremely limited with only one to two beds available at all hospitals last week.

They recommend that people living in Whitman County get high-quality masks and get vaccinated. They say the Whitman County Rural Library District is giving out high-quality masks for free. They ask the public to find a nearby location to get vaccinated at whitmancountypublichealth.org.

They advise the public to view the graphic below to determine if you qualify for a booster:

With record-high transmission rates, they also advise Whitman County locals to get tested regularly. They say PCR and rapid antigen tests should be readily available. You can find where to get a PCR test here, or get USPS to deliver you a rapid antigen test here.

WCPH says a negative test result from a rapid antigen does not completely rule out COVID-19. They say if you still feel sick or have symptoms, continue quarantining. If you do not feel sick, repeat the test after one or two days.

