Whitman County plane crash sends 2 to hospital

Plane crashes in Whitman County Credit: Whitman County Sheriff's Office

COLFAX, Wash.– A student pilot and his flight instructor crashed a plane Wednesday near Palouse.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said the student and instructor tried to land when the landing gear malfunctioned and caused the plane to flip. Deputies said the two were taken to the hospital and did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened around 11 a.m. at a private airstrip near Ringo Road.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will do a joint investigation into what caused the crash.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.