Whitman County Health District reports second confirmed COVID-19 case

Erin Robinson

WHITMAN CO., Wash. — The Whitman County Health Department confirmed its second case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The patient is a woman in her 70s.

The first confirmed case was reported on Sunday. That patient is a woman in her 20s who has recovered.

Health care providers said these are the only two confirmed cases, though there are likely more cases that have not been diagnosed.

