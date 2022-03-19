Whitman County deputies rescue sick, malnourished cats from Albion home

by Will Wixey

COLFAX, Wash. — More than a dozen animals were rescued from a home in Albion, including several sick and malnourished cats, according to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.

Whitman County deputies searched an Albion home for domestic animals, as the homeowner was prohibited from owning any pets due to a prior animal cruelty conviction.

Upon searching the residence, deputies located and secured 13 animals during the investigation, finding several sick and underfed cats, police say.

The homeowner is now facing new charges of animal cruelty and violation of a court order.

