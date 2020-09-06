Whitman County COVID-19 cases increase with 56 more people testing positive

WHITMAN CO., Wash. — An additional 56 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Whitman County, health officials reported Saturday.

The new cases make a total of 763 people who have tested positive for the virus in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 56 people to test positive, all are under the age of 39.

All patients are stable and self-isolating, according to Whitman County Emergency Management.

Whitman County has seen a sharp increase of virus cases alongside students’ return to Washington State University. National Guard members are set to deploy to Pullman this week to help with testing.

In the meantime, WSU’s ‘Range Health’ mobile health unit has been repurposed to provide testing for students.

