Whitman County authorities searching for missing man

Ariana Lake

COLFAX, Wash.– The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who disappeared from Colfax.

42-year-old Mason Clevenger was last seen at about noon Sunday at Paul’s Place, an assisted living facility in Colfax. Authorities believe he may be headed to the Spokane area. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

If you see Clevenger, you can call the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office at 509-397-6266.

