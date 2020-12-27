Whitman Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Oakesdale

OAKESDALE, Wash. — An Oakesdale woman is recovering at Sacred Heart after reportedly being shot by her husband, who then shot himself.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting at a home; when they arrived they found an elderly woman who was shot but still alive. She told them that her husband shot her and likely shot himself.

Deputies then entered the house and found the man dead; authorities determined it was from a self-inflicted gunshot to his head.

The woman was transported to Sacred Heart and went into emergency surgery. She is expected to recover from her injuries.

