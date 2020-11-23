Whitman Co. sees 100 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing total to 2,255

WHITMAN CO., Wash. — Whitman County has reported 100 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the county total to 2,255.

Whitman County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) says that of these weekend cases, 64 were between the ages of 20-39. Other cases include 16 people aged 0-19, 11 aged 40-59, seven aged 60-79 and two at age 80 or older.

In the last two weeks, 238 cases — the overwhelming majority of cases at 75-percent — have come from Pullman, which has been recovering from a weeks-long COVID surge fueled by the Greek Row scene at Washington State University.

EOC reports that six patients are currently hospitalized from COVID-19, while the rest are isolating at home.

In early October, Whitman County reported its first death from COVID; as of Monday, they are now at 22 deaths.

