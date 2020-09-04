Whitetail Loop Fire ignited when a bird flew into a power line

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Idaho Dept. of Lands

OROFINO, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Lands said the Whitetail Loop Fire was started when a bird flew into a power line and ignited fuels below.

As of Friday morning, the fire had burned 499 acres and was 60 percent contained. One home and several outbuildings were destroyed.

Firefighters will continue patrolling through the southern perimeter of the fire and will complete mop up activities on Friday.

Other crews on the northern perimeter will focus on extinguish hot pockets of smoldering fuels.

The Old Ahsahka Grade remains closed to the public at Viewpoint Road on the bottom and at Turkey Run Road at the top.

