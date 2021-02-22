White Pass, Snoqualmie Pass to reopen by Monday afternoon, Stevens Pass remains closed

SNOQUALMIE PASS — Two of Washington’s mountain passes will reopen by Monday afternoon, following overnight closures.

White Pass will reopen at 10 a.m. and Snoqualmie Pass will open at noon. Crews are still assessing US 2/Stevens Pass and hope to have an update sometime Monday morning.

The three passes were closed due to high avalanche danger, meaning there was no way to cross the state by car Sunday night and early Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation did say there were several natural slides, as well as controlled avalanches on Stevens Pass overnight.

This story will be updated as WSDOT provides updates throughout the morning.

