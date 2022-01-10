White Pass reopens while Stevens Pass remains closed

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

WHITE PASS — After a lengthy closure, White Pass is back open.

The pass reopened at 3 p.m. Wednesday after crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation wrapped up work to clear snow and debris.

White Pass had been closed since Thursday’s snowstorm. Snoqualmie and Blewett Passes also closed during the storm, but reopened Sunday.

Stevens Pass is the one pass the remains closed. According to WSDOT, there is still a significant amount of work to be done to clear US 2.

Crews are working to clear several snowslides, debris and four-inch-thick ice from the road. Stevens Pass is set to remain closed until at least Wednesday.

