White House Task Force Report: Idaho has highest COVID positivity rate in the country

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

WASHINGTON, DC — Idaho is seeing not only a surge in COVID-19 cases, but also a rise in positive tests, giving the Gem State the highest positivity rate in the country at 10.1 percent.

That information comes in the White House Coronavirus Task Force Report, obtained by ABC News.

While the picture looks slightly better for Washington, the report shows a “significant increase in new hospitalizations for COVID-19.”

In Idaho, the report shows Ada County, Canyon County and Kootenai County have the highest number of new cases; those cases represent 46.5-percent of all cases in the state. In the last week of November, the state had 552 new cases per 100,000 people; the national average is 385 per 100,000. During that same week, an average of 63 people with confirmed COVID-19 were admitted to Idaho hospitals each day.

For Washington, the report says the state has seen 214 new cases per 100,000, the 46th highest rate in the country. Washington’s test positivity rate is between 8 and 10-percent, which is also among the lowest quarter in the country. In Washington, three counties make up 51-percent of the state’s cases: King, Spokane and Pierce.

“Viral transmission is at high levels in a majority of counties throughout the state. The highest incidences continued to be in a large number of counties in eastern Washington. Cases linked to a wedding with an unauthorized number of attendees in Adams County in eastern Washington were later linked to fatal outbreaks at 2 long long-term care facilities (LTCFs),” the report says.

PAST COVERAGE: More COVID-19 cases linked to Adams Co. ‘superspreader’ wedding

Overall, the report says “This current fall to winter surge continues to spread to every corner of the US, from small towns to large cities, from farms to beach communities. This surge is the most rapid increase in cases; the widest spread of intense transmission, with more than 2,000 counties in COVID red zones; and the longest duration of rapid increase, now entering its 8th week, that we have experienced.”

“Mitigation efforts must increase, including the implementation of key state and local policies with an additional focus on uniform behavioral change including masking, physical distancing, hand hygiene, no indoor gatherings outside of immediate households, an d aggressive testing to find the asymptomatic individuals responsible for the majority of infectious spread.”

RELATED HEADLINES: Gov Inslee worried about COVID-19 spread in Idaho impacting Washington

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.