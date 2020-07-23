White Elephant ride to reunite with Looff Carrousel animals upon store’s closing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s last White Elephant location may be closing, but a portion of the store will live on at its new home in Riverfront Park.

The white elephant ride, known to many as Isidore, will reunite with the other animals in the Looff Carrousel building.

Both Isidore and the Looff Carrousel were attractions at Spokane’s Natatorium Park, which closed in 1968.

With both White Elephant locations closing, the owners wanted the ride to stay in a place where the public could enjoy it, according to Spokane Parks and Recreation.

“It is fitting that our elephant is reunited with the animals of Natatorium Park,” said the Conley Family. “But it is most significant that our elephant reside in a venue where it will be cared for, protected, and readily available for the enjoyment of future generations.”

The White Elephant has been a Spokane staple since 1946. It’s been the go-to spot to pick up camping and hiking gear, and now, the Conley Family will be stepping out from behind the counter to enjoy the very things the store encouraged.

The Spokane Valley White Elephant closed its doors on July 12. The Division St. location will close this Sunday.

