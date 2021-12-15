White Christmas? Chances in the Inland Northwest are looking good this year.

SPOKANE, Wash.– Alexa, play “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” by Bing Crosby.

Or at least move it up on your Christmas music playlist. The National Weather Service in Spokane said there’s a better than usual chance the Inland Northwest will have some snow on the ground this Christmas. Well… the chances are better than the climatological normal, which sits at about a 48-percent chance.

Are you 🎶dreaming of a White Christmas🎶? You're in luck! Based on what we're seeing right now, the odds for an Inland Northwest White Christmas this year look EVEN BETTER than the climatological normal depicted in this image. #wawx #idwx 🎅🎄❄️ pic.twitter.com/fW0w9wgpL0 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 14, 2021

The National Centers for Environmental Information has a map that shows the historical chance of there being at least 1 inch of snow on the ground at weather stations across the nation on December 25. The probabilities come from the latest U.S. Climate Normals from NOAA.

Even though Christmas is still over a week away, our current weather pattern has it looking like we have some good odds of having snow on the ground.

