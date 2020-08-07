Whistle Punk Brewing releases its ‘Wear a Mask IPA’

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whistle Punk Brewing has a message for you with the release of its latest IPA.

The brewery described its ‘Wear a Mask IPA’ as “Tropical with notes of stone fruit and pineapple and a dry finish for these hot summer months.”

You can now try it for yourself. Just stop by Whistle Punk’s patio, or order cans to-go on their website.

