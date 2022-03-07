Which brand are you eating on National Cereal Day?

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s National Cereal Day, meaning its the perfect day to whip out a bowl, spoon, milk, and your favorite cereal.

According to a report from Zippia, Froot Loops is the most popular cereal in Washington, while Idahoans prefer Cookie Crisp.

The most popular cereal on Amazon in 2021 was Cinnamon Toast Crunch, followed by Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Lucky Charms, and Honey Nut Cheerios.

Honey Nut Cheerios, however, had a 215 percent increase in sales over the pandemic. Corn Flakes and Raisin Bran both saw a spike as well, going up 168 percent. Analysis also found Rice Krispies is the most popular Christmas time cereal, and Lucky Charms is commonly bought before St. Patrick’s Day.

Overall, most Americans prefer regular cereals over sugary cereals, even though Cinnamon Toast Crunch tops the popularity chart.

Whether you have some for breakfast or enjoy a late-night bowl, be sure to snack on some cereal to celebrate the special day.

