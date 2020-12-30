Where you can see fireworks on New Year’s Eve

Fireworks Do's and Don'ts Amateur fireworks are banned in Spokane, better to check out the show in Riverfront Park starting at 9pm.

As the holidays (and a stressful year for the history books) winds to a close, celebrate it close to home with one of the oldest socially-distant events around—a fireworks display!

Spokane Parks & Recreation will show New Year’s Eve displays at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex (North), Ferris High School (South), Avista Stadium (Central) and Plante’s Ferry Sports Stadium (Valley).

Each show will run simultaneously starting at 9 p.m. Parking lots will open at 7:30 p.m. as a safety measure to discourage crowds from gathering all day. Additional COVID protocols, like spacing out cars and mask-wearing, will also be in place.

For folks in North Idaho, the Coeur d’Alene Resort will also hold two fireworks shows — one at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and one at midnight.

You can also get a closer look with the Resort’s New Year’s Eve lake cruise.

