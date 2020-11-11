Where you can order a pre-made Thanksgiving dinner this year

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanksgiving will have to be a small affair this year due to the pandemic, but several places around the Inland Northwest have you covered with pre-made Thanksgiving dinners ready to order!

Cracker Barrel has a Thanksgiving Heat N’ Serve Feast that feeds 8-10 people and can be prepared in just two hours. You can order in-store at their Coeur d’Alene location at 1675 W. Lee Ct.

has a Thanksgiving Heat N’ Serve Feast that feeds 8-10 people and can be prepared in just two hours. You can order in-store at their Coeur d’Alene location at 1675 W. Lee Ct. Albertsons makes Thanksgiving dinners available starting November 16, including four different entrees to choose from, mashed potatoes, cranberries, gravy and rolls. You can call or stop by the store to place your order.

makes Thanksgiving dinners available starting November 16, including four different entrees to choose from, mashed potatoes, cranberries, gravy and rolls. You can call or stop by the store to place your order. Huckleberry’s Natural Market has ready-to-order Thanksgiving dinners that include a precooked free-range turkey, scratch-made pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce and dinner rolls. You can find more information on the Huckleberry’s website.

has ready-to-order Thanksgiving dinners that include a precooked free-range turkey, scratch-made pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce and dinner rolls. You can find more information on the Huckleberry’s website. My Fresh Basket has holiday meals and sides ready to order—and if you really want to spruce things up, you can even order floral pieces to bring some decor back home with you! The meal includes prime rib, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, apple pie, rolls and gravy.

Shari’s also offers their classic Holiday Feast with either ham or turkey, trimmings and a pie. You can order by phone or in-house.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.