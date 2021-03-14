Where you can get a slice of pie on International Pi Day

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve been searching for an excuse to dig into a pie, today is International Pi Day!

March 14 — or 3/14 — is Pi Day, named after the mathematical constant pi (π) which is roughly equal to 3.14. While it has many uses in equations in mathematics and physics, it’s become the world’s favorite irrational number thanks to its long association with mouth-watering desserts!

So, on to the important question — where can you get a pie in the Inland Northwest today?

Bean & Pie was filling Pi Day orders as fast as possible all week long, but there is still time to celebrate!

Happy Pi Day! We made lots of pie today! Come celebrate with us 11-3. Posted by Bean & Pie on Sunday, March 14, 2021

You can also stop by Pacific Northwest staple Shari’s and get $3.14 slices of pie or $3.14 off whole pies all day!

🥧 Today is international Pi Day! Celebrate with $3.14 slices of pie and $3.14 off whole pies all day. All pie slices automatically discounted to $3.14. Mention the whole pie $3.14 off discount to your server or use code 314PIE at checkout when ordering a whole pie online…. pic.twitter.com/ZG5naPinay — Shari's (@SharisPies) March 14, 2021

MyFreshBasket has pies on sale in three different cuts — whole, half or by the slice. A slice will only cost you $1.99, half pies are just a dollar more, and whole pies are $4.99 each!

It’s Pi Day! We are celebrating with Pie

We have pie 3 different ways just for you. There are slices, half a pie, and whole pies! Don’t forget it’s the last day of our 3-Day Produce Sale! Posted by My Fresh Basket on Sunday, March 14, 2021

