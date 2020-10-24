Where you can drop off old prescription drugs during National Drug Take Back Day

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Have some old prescription drugs taking up space in your medicine cabinet? There are a couple places around Spokane where you can dispose of them.

Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, DEA, and Spokane Police Department have set up a drive-thru collection site at the Boy Scouts of America, Inland Northwest Council located at 411 Boy Scout Way.

“Far too often we see the tragic end result of misuse and abuse of prescription drugs. Opioids, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, are a highly addictive drug that while dangerous enough alone, can also lead to addiction to other illegal drugs like heroin. Once hooked, users may likely face a life of drug addiction, crime, and ultimately death,” said Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. If you miss it, there are several sites you can go to year-round, including the Public Safety Building, Providence Holy Family Hospital, and the SPD Downtown Precinct, to name a few.

